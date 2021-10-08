Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fake news and propaganda machines: new theatre production pulls Animal Farm into the now

By Helen Trenos, Lecturer (Theatre & Creative Arts), Curtin University
Share this article
Review: Animal Farm, written by Van Badham and directed by Emily McLean, Black Swan State Theatre Company.

In 1937 George Orwell witnessed a boy whipping a horse. This was a catalyst for his novel Animal Farm. Published in 1945, it remains a potent political satire.

A story about the days and months following an animal revolt on a run-of-the-mill English farm, Orwell’s book is an allegory for Stalinist USSR where the ideals of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Greece Activists Face Intimidation, Threats, Attacks
~ Don't wear earphones all day – your ears need to breathe
~ Covid-19: noose is tightening around Doctor Anthony Fauci
~ The "ecological" transition to nuclear power, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington defines attitude towards China
~ As lockdowns ease, vaccination disparities risk further entrenching disadvantage
~ Howzat? The Ashes are on, but so is the pandemic
~ Australia could 'green' its degraded landscapes for just 6% of what we spend on defence
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the new NSW Premier, hospital funding, and a federal integrity commission
~ With the increased number of Javan rhinos, what is the next conservation goal for these animals?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter