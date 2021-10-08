Tolerance.ca
Don't wear earphones all day – your ears need to breathe

By Charlotte Phelps, PhD Student, Bond University
Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Wireless earphones have freed us from devices. It’s tempting to wear them all day for phone calls, podcasts and music but research into hearing aids suggests this can create a sticky problem.


