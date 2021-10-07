10 ways we can better respond to the pandemic in a trauma-informed way
By Christina Heris, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Catherine Chamberlain, Professor Indigenous Health Equity, The University of Melbourne
Cindy Woods, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Helen Herrman, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Janine Mohamed, Distinguished Fellow and CEO, The Lowitja Institute
Michelle Kennedy, Senior research fellow, University of Newcastle
Shannon Bennetts, Research Fellow, Judith Lumley Centre at La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Simon Graham, NHMRC Fellow, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, The University of Melbourne
The COVID-19 pandemic is a stressful time for all, and even more so for people experiencing trauma-related stress. How can public health emergency responses avoid further trauma for vulnerable people?
