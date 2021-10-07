Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, COVID vaccines don't stay in your body for years

By Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Associate Provost, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
Jack Feehan, Research Officer - Immunology and Translational Research, Victoria University
Maja Husaric, Senior Lecturer; MD, Victoria University
As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines.

While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy.

A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months is the accusation they remain active in the body for extended periods of time – a claim which has increased vaccine hesitancy in some people.

However, vaccines are cleared from your body in mere days or weeks. It’s the immune…


© The Conversation


