Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Read the student survey responses shared by academics and you'll see why Professor Hambling is justified in burning hers

By Pema Düddul, Associate Professor in Writing and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
Student experience or satisfaction surveys are not a reliable guide to teaching performance. Even worse, anonymous survey responses are at times little better than university-facilitated hate speech.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ No, COVID vaccines don't stay in your body for years
~ Taiwan: how the 'porcupine doctrine' might help deter armed conflict with China
~ As we mark Thanksgiving, a study into entrepreneurs explains why we give without receiving
~ Student sex work is happening, and universities need to respond with health services
~ How ancient water management techniques may help Prairie farmers experiencing drought
~ Why ensuring trust is important in reducing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
~ Abdulrazak Gurnah: what you need to know about the Nobel prize-winning author
~ Pandora papers: as ordinary Lebanese suffer, elite secretly drain off billions
~ Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars – an update from mission scientists
~ Chang’e-5 samples reveal Moon rocks dating back less than 2 billion years – the youngest we've seen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter