Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ancient water management techniques may help Prairie farmers experiencing drought

By Craig A. Harvey, Postdoctoral Associate, Department of Classics, Western University
This year witnessed one of the hottest and driest summers in recent history for Western Canada and the American Southwest. The resulting droughts adversely affected food supply and helped send meat prices rising three times faster than inflation.

Despite the severity of these droughts, the worst may be yet to come.


© The Conversation -


