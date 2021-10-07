Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ensuring trust is important in reducing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

By Nelson Duenas, PhD Candidate in Accounting, Concordia University
Claudine Mangen, RBC Professor in Responsible Organizations and Associate Professor, Concordia University
Trust is needed to curb vaccine hesitancy. Governments need to explain vaccines and other public health measures, while also speaking to the broader purpose of caring for the community we belong to.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


