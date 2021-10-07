Why ensuring trust is important in reducing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
By Nelson Duenas, PhD Candidate in Accounting, Concordia University
Claudine Mangen, RBC Professor in Responsible Organizations and Associate Professor, Concordia University
Trust is needed to curb vaccine hesitancy. Governments need to explain vaccines and other public health measures, while also speaking to the broader purpose of caring for the community we belong to.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 7, 2021