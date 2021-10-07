Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandora papers: as ordinary Lebanese suffer, elite secretly drain off billions

By John Nagle, Professor in Sociology, Queen's University Belfast
Tamirace Fakhoury, Associate Professor of Political Science and Global Refugee and Migration Studies, Aalborg University
Few Lebanese people will be surprised that the latest leak of offshore financial documents alleges senior Lebanese figures, including the current prime minister, have used offshore tax havens (although Najib Mikati, a businessman who took the top job in July, has denied this). That the so-called Pandora Papers lists…


© The Conversation -


