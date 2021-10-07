Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars – an update from mission scientists
By Melissa Rice, Associate Professor of Planetary Science, Western Washington University
Briony Horgan, Associate Professor of Planetary Science, Purdue University
Perseverance and its helicopter sidekick, Ingenuity, have been on Mars for nearly nine months. The duo have taken rock samples, performed first flights and taken images of the delta in Jezero Crater.
- Thursday, October 7, 2021