Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We shaved a billion years off the age of the youngest known Moon rocks, and rewrote lunar geological history

By Alexander Nemchin, Associate Professor, Applied Geology, Curtin University
Gretchen Benedix, Professor, Curtin University
Volcanic Moon rocks collected by a Chinese probe last year are around 2 billion years old, a new analysis shows. That’s a billion years younger than those brought back by the Apollo and Luna missions.


© The Conversation -


