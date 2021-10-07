We shaved a billion years off the age of the youngest known Moon rocks, and rewrote lunar geological history
By Alexander Nemchin, Associate Professor, Applied Geology, Curtin University
Gretchen Benedix, Professor, Curtin University
Volcanic Moon rocks collected by a Chinese probe last year are around 2 billion years old, a new analysis shows. That’s a billion years younger than those brought back by the Apollo and Luna missions.
- Thursday, October 7, 2021