Feral horses will rule one third of the fragile Kosciuszko National Park under a proposed NSW government plan
By Don Driscoll, Professor in Terrestrial Ecology, Deakin University
David M Watson, Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Desley Whisson, Senior Lecturer in Wildlife and Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Maggie J. Watson, Lecturer in Ornithology, Ecology, Conservation and Parasitology, Charles Sturt University
Feral horses trample endangered plant communities, destroy threatened species’ habitat and damage Aboriginal cultural heritage — and their numbers are increasing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 7, 2021