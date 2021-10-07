Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyan government’s use of surveillance technologies to tackle COVID-19 raises human rights concerns

By Cecilia Maundu
Kenya's 2019 data protection legislation was supposed to offer a framework for the government to acquire citizens' data in a transparent and rights-respecting manner, but some say it lacks independent oversight.


