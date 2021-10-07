Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Film Controversy Raises Issues of Informed Consent

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A 22-year-old Iraqi Yezidi woman carries her 2-year-old son at her home in al-Hasakeh, northeastern Syria, on November 23, 2020. © 2020 DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images Controversy swirled last week around the award-winning film Sabaya, which covers the dramatic rescue of abused Yezidi women abducted and enslaved by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria and Iraq. At the heart of the issue is how to obtain informed consent from film subjects who witnessed or suffered horrible abuse and may not be in a situation, or state of mind, to clearly assess risks. The New York…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Belarus Authorities ‘Purge’ Human Rights Defenders
~ Tanzanian cartoonist detained over cartoon of president
~ Indigenous Peoples' Day: why it's replacing Columbus Day in many places
~ The most influential climate science paper of all time
~ Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite – erasing American Indians and sanitizing history instead
~ Conservation works better when local communities lead it, new evidence shows
~ Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah: an introduction to the man and his writing
~ The impact of COVID-19 on black farmers in South Africa
~ Civil society groups can help fix South Africa's food system if they're given a seat at the table
~ We turned to Twitter to understand conditions on the ground in Cameroon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter