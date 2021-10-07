Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous Peoples' Day: why it's replacing Columbus Day in many places

By Susan C. Faircloth, Professor & Director of the School of Education, Colorado State University
A growing number of states are recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day on what has traditionally been Columbus Day. An education scholar weighs in on what this means for America’s schools.


© The Conversation -


