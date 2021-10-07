Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite – erasing American Indians and sanitizing history instead
By Elisa J. Sobo, Professor and Chair of Anthropology, San Diego State University
Michael Lambert, Associate Professor of African Studies and Anthropology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Valerie Lambert, President of the Association of Indigenous Anthropologists; Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Land acknowledgments state that activities are taking place on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. They’re popular – but they may harm more than they heal, say three anthropologists.
