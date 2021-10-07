Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite – erasing American Indians and sanitizing history instead

By Elisa J. Sobo, Professor and Chair of Anthropology, San Diego State University
Michael Lambert, Associate Professor of African Studies and Anthropology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Valerie Lambert, President of the Association of Indigenous Anthropologists; Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Share this article
Land acknowledgments state that activities are taking place on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. They’re popular – but they may harm more than they heal, say three anthropologists.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarus Authorities ‘Purge’ Human Rights Defenders
~ Film Controversy Raises Issues of Informed Consent
~ Tanzanian cartoonist detained over cartoon of president
~ Indigenous Peoples' Day: why it's replacing Columbus Day in many places
~ The most influential climate science paper of all time
~ Conservation works better when local communities lead it, new evidence shows
~ Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah: an introduction to the man and his writing
~ The impact of COVID-19 on black farmers in South Africa
~ Civil society groups can help fix South Africa's food system if they're given a seat at the table
~ We turned to Twitter to understand conditions on the ground in Cameroon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter