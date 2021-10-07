Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah: an introduction to the man and his writing

By Lizzy Attree, Adjunct Professor, Richmond American International University
The Nobel Prize in Literature, considered the pinnacle of achievement for creative writers, has been awarded 114 times to 118 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2021. This year it went to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was born in Zanzibar, the first Tanzanian…


