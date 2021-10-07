Civil society groups can help fix South Africa's food system if they're given a seat at the table
By Camilla Adelle, Research Fellow, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Ashley Haywood, PhD candidate in the School of Government, University of the Western Cape
These organisations are ideally placed to contribute their fine-grained local knowledge. They intimately understand the specific needs of the most vulnerable in their communities.
