Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We turned to Twitter to understand conditions on the ground in Cameroon

By Julius T. Nganji, Adjunct Lecturer, University of Toronto
Lynn Cockburn, Adjunct Professor, University of Toronto
As is the case in other conflict and war situations, it was difficult to collect public data. So we examined tweets to understand what topics were being discussed.


© The Conversation -


