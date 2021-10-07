Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Standard responses to road accidents haven't worked in Ghana: here are some alternatives

By Festival Godwin Boateng, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute, Columbia University
Road traffic accidents remain a major public health and development challenge in Ghana. They are among the top 10 causes of deaths, draining 2.54% of its gross domestic product annually. Some recent reports suggest that between January and July 2021, about 8 deaths and 43 injuries were recorded daily…


© The Conversation -


~ Belarus Authorities ‘Purge’ Human Rights Defenders
~ Film Controversy Raises Issues of Informed Consent
~ Tanzanian cartoonist detained over cartoon of president
~ Indigenous Peoples' Day: why it's replacing Columbus Day in many places
~ The most influential climate science paper of all time
~ Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite – erasing American Indians and sanitizing history instead
~ Conservation works better when local communities lead it, new evidence shows
~ Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah: an introduction to the man and his writing
~ The impact of COVID-19 on black farmers in South Africa
~ Civil society groups can help fix South Africa's food system if they're given a seat at the table
