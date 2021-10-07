Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Morrison government faces battle over integrity commission it doesn't really want

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Those critiquing the dramatic fall of Gladys Berejiklian, who resigned when the Independent Commission Against Corruption announced it was investigating the probity of her conduct, have divided into two camps.

Some cast ICAC as the ogre that’s brought down a good leader, and a woman at that, over what seem to them relatively small matters.

Others argue propriety is paramount, regardless of the broader qualities of a leader, and Berejiklian’s position as NSW premier became untenable after her revelation last year of her relationship with a dodgy colleague.

Deputy…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Biden Administration Falls Far Short of US Refugee Admissions Cap
~ Clues to consciousness: how dopamine fits into the mystery of what makes us conscious – podcast
~ Stock market: many companies are choosing not to be listed – here's why
~ Instagram Kids: tech development must move from usability to safety
~ Red tape is choking biodiversity research in South Africa. What can be done about it?
~ Hybrid working is fuelling demand for more tech and bigger homes – both are bad news for the planet
~ What's on the menu matters in health care for diverse patients
~ The water you're drinking may be thousands of years old – growing demand for deeper wells is tapping ancient reserves
~ Teachers say working with students kept them motivated at the start of the pandemic
~ Indigenous Peoples Day rooted in controversy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter