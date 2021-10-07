Hybrid working is fuelling demand for more tech and bigger homes – both are bad news for the planet
By Katherine Ellsworth-Krebs, Senior Research Associate in Sustainability, Lancaster University
Carolynne Lord, Senior Researcher, Sociology; Research Associate, School of Computing and Communications, Lancaster University
Torik Holmes, Research Associate, Sustainable Consumption Institute and Sustainable Innovation Hub., University of Manchester
Just 5% of employed people in the UK worked from home in 2019. The onset of the pandemic and the overnight shuttering of offices during the first lockdown meant 47%…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 7, 2021