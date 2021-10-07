Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hybrid working is fuelling demand for more tech and bigger homes – both are bad news for the planet

By Katherine Ellsworth-Krebs, Senior Research Associate in Sustainability, Lancaster University
Carolynne Lord, Senior Researcher, Sociology; Research Associate, School of Computing and Communications, Lancaster University
Torik Holmes, Research Associate, Sustainable Consumption Institute and Sustainable Innovation Hub., University of Manchester
Just 5% of employed people in the UK worked from home in 2019. The onset of the pandemic and the overnight shuttering of offices during the first lockdown meant 47%…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


