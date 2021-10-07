Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The water you're drinking may be thousands of years old – growing demand for deeper wells is tapping ancient reserves

By Marissa Grunes, Environmental Fellow, Harvard University
Alan Seltzer, Assistant Scientist in Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Kevin M. Befus, Assistant Professor of Hydrogeology, University of Arkansas
As surface water diminishes in the Western US, people are drilling deeper wells – and tapping into older groundwater that can take thousands of years to replenish naturally.


