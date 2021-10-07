Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Kazakh language is perfect for rap': Interview with cultural commentator Yevgeniya Plakhina

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Sung in a mix of Kazakh and Russian, played with traditional nomadic and new musical instruments, contemporary alternative music from Kazakhstan offers an eclectic and rich environment.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ #UnhappyBirthdayMrPutin: RSF protest to mark Vladimir Putin’s birthday and 15th anniversary of Anna Politkovskaya’s murder
~ Would we still see ourselves as 'human' if other hominin species hadn't gone extinct?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Former judge Stephen Charles slams government's integrity commission model
~ Far right and extremist groups are targeting military veterans for recruitment. Does the ADF owe them a duty of care?
~ Forecasting space weather is hard. A new Australian satellite may help make it easier
~ Saturday is Love your Bookshop Day. 5 reasons why readers keep coming back to independent book stores
~ 5 ways Twitch's massive data leak might change live streaming as we know it
~ France: Degrading Treatment of Migrants Around Calais
~ US Senate vs Facebook
~ Pandora papers: media rage at billionaire tax cheats but ignore Boris Johnson's failure to reform tax havens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter