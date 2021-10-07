Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

#UnhappyBirthdayMrPutin: RSF protest to mark Vladimir Putin’s birthday and 15th anniversary of Anna Politkovskaya’s murder

By jcavelier
NewsToday (7 October) is not only Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 69th birthday but also the 15th anniversary of the murder of the well-known Russian investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is marking this sad occasion by releasing a thousand black balloons to remind President Putin about the climate of impunity in his country.Читать на русском / Read in Russian


© Reporters without borders -


