Human Rights Observatory

Pandora papers: media rage at billionaire tax cheats but ignore Boris Johnson's failure to reform tax havens

By Matthew Shillito, Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
Many of the world’s richest and most powerful people are in the spotlight for the wrong reasons – again. The Pandora papers is the third and largest leak of documents in which the secret financial practices of the wealthy are exposed in the media. They highlight mass tax avoidance and evasion, as well as potential money laundering.

As with the Panama and Paradise papers, the UK is heavily referenced as either the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


