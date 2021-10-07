Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saturday is Love your Bookshop Day. 5 reasons why readers keep coming back to independent book stores

By Katya Johanson, Professor of Audience Research, Deakin University
Bronwyn Reddan, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Leonie Rutherford, Associate professor, Deakin University
“The cities are dead”, Australian Booksellers Association CEO Robbie Egan tells us, “and that has been brutal”.

For bookshops, the experience of the pandemic depends on their location: those in regional towns have flourished, while those in the business districts of our locked down cities have been “decimated” as one bookseller put it late last year.

Love for independent bookshops is a distinctive feature…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


