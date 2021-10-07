Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Degrading Treatment of Migrants Around Calais

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Two children watch as police seize their tent during an eviction of a migrant encampment in Grande-Synthe, northern France, January 21, 2021. © 2021 Abdul Saboor (Paris) – French officials regularly subject adults and children living in migrant encampments around Calais to degrading treatment, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Five years after French authorities demolished the sprawling Calais migrant camp frequently called the “Jungle,” more than 1,000 people are staying in encampments in and around the town. The 79-page report, “Enforced Misery:…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Former judge Stephen Charles slams government's integrity commission model
~ Far right and extremist groups are targeting military veterans for recruitment. Does the ADF owe them a duty of care?
~ Forecasting space weather is hard. A new Australian satellite may help make it easier
~ Saturday is Love your Bookshop Day. 5 reasons why readers keep coming back to independent book stores
~ 5 ways Twitch's massive data leak might change live streaming as we know it
~ US Senate vs Facebook
~ What is chaos? A complex systems scientist explains
~ Can I catch COVID from the pool? Not from the water but watch out for the change rooms and queues
~ Curing with blood: the rise and fall of COVID convalescent plasma therapy
~ Tanzania: Pregnant Student Ban Harms Thousands
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter