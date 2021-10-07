Tolerance.ca
Can I catch COVID from the pool? Not from the water but watch out for the change rooms and queues

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor, Nursing and Deputy Head (Learning & Teaching), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
As NSW and Victoria speed toward target COVID vaccination rates and the associated relaxation of lockdown rules, many are considering a trip to the local pool in the near future.

Already in NSW, you can swim at outdoor pools under certain conditions.

So, how can you stay safe and reduce your COVID risk when at the local public pool?

Here’s what you need to know.

Read complete article

