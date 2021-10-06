Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Pregnant Student Ban Harms Thousands

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The flag of the United Republic of Tanzania. © 2010 TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Tanzania’s ban on pregnant students and adolescent mothers attending school has denied tens of thousands of girls their right to education, Human Rights Watch said today. Public schools across mainland Tanzania conduct compulsory pregnancy testing on female students and expel pregnant girls before they complete their compulsory education. Since June 2017, the late President John Magufuli and his successor, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took office in March 2021,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ My Ph.D. supervisor just won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for designing a safer, cheaper and faster way to build molecules and make medicine
~ Guide to the classics: written in 1915, Charlotte Perkins Gilman's Herland imagines society without men
~ We created a microscope slide that could improve cancer diagnosis, by revealing the 'colour' of cancer cells
~ Where is federal Labor headed under Anthony Albanese? (And will it win an election?)
~ Parents, studies show most kids have done just fine in remote schooling. Here's how to survive the home stretch
~ Most of us will recover our mental health after lockdown. But some will find it harder to bounce back
~ Loved to death: Australian sandalwood is facing extinction in the wild
~ First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions
~ How rainbow colour maps can distort data and be misleading
~ Flower power: Trinidad James irritates compatriots with sneaker brand misnomer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter