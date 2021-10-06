Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My Ph.D. supervisor just won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for designing a safer, cheaper and faster way to build molecules and make medicine

By David Nagib, Associate Professor of Chemistry, The Ohio State University
Share this article
The reason that ibuprofen treats headaches and ice cream tastes sweet is that their chemical components fit perfectly into certain receptors in your body. The better a drug or flavor molecule fits with its matching receptor, the more effective the medicine or tastier the treat.

But an interesting quirk of nature is that many molecules can come in two versions – a right–handed version and left–handed version – and receptors in your body must match the handedness of a molecule to fit correctly. A left–handed glove won’t fit on your right hand.

So how do chemists make the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tanzania: Pregnant Student Ban Harms Thousands
~ Guide to the classics: written in 1915, Charlotte Perkins Gilman's Herland imagines society without men
~ We created a microscope slide that could improve cancer diagnosis, by revealing the 'colour' of cancer cells
~ Where is federal Labor headed under Anthony Albanese? (And will it win an election?)
~ Parents, studies show most kids have done just fine in remote schooling. Here's how to survive the home stretch
~ Most of us will recover our mental health after lockdown. But some will find it harder to bounce back
~ Loved to death: Australian sandalwood is facing extinction in the wild
~ First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions
~ How rainbow colour maps can distort data and be misleading
~ Flower power: Trinidad James irritates compatriots with sneaker brand misnomer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter