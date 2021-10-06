Tolerance.ca
Guide to the classics: written in 1915, Charlotte Perkins Gilman's Herland imagines society without men

By Donna Mazza, Senior Lecturer in Creative Arts, Edith Cowan University
Recent television series Creamerie, a dark comedy from New Zealand where a pandemic quickly kills (almost) all men and male animals, revives the concept of an all-female society with a contemporary take on ideas raised by Charlotte Perkins Gilman (1860-1935) over 100 years ago.

Perkins Gilman’s Herland (1915) is the kind of novel mentioned by critics who dive into speculative fiction dealing with gender or utopia, but it rarely…


© The Conversation -


