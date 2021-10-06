Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parents, studies show most kids have done just fine in remote schooling. Here's how to survive the home stretch

By Rebecca English, Senior Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Share this article
During the lockdowns last year, many experts and parents were concerned children’s education would suffer. But on average, students did OK. A lot of learning is incidental.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Guide to the classics: written in 1915, Charlotte Perkins Gilman's Herland imagines society without men
~ We created a microscope slide that could improve cancer diagnosis, by revealing the 'colour' of cancer cells
~ Where is federal Labor headed under Anthony Albanese? (And will it win an election?)
~ Most of us will recover our mental health after lockdown. But some will find it harder to bounce back
~ Loved to death: Australian sandalwood is facing extinction in the wild
~ First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions
~ How rainbow colour maps can distort data and be misleading
~ Flower power: Trinidad James irritates compatriots with sneaker brand misnomer
~ UN Rights Body Should Act to Recognize Right to a Healthy Environment
~ Standing on one leg is a sign of good health – and practising is good for you too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter