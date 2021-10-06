Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How rainbow colour maps can distort data and be misleading

By Philip Heron, Assistant Professor, Environmental Geophysics, University of Toronto
Fabio Crameri, Researcher in geophysics, University of Oslo
Grace Shephard, Research fellow, Geology and Geophysics, University of Oslo
It’s important for scientists to present their data in a accessible and comprehensible manner. However, the colour palettes commonly used to communicate information can also distort and misrepresent it.


