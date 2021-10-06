How rainbow colour maps can distort data and be misleading
By Philip Heron, Assistant Professor, Environmental Geophysics, University of Toronto
Fabio Crameri, Researcher in geophysics, University of Oslo
Grace Shephard, Research fellow, Geology and Geophysics, University of Oslo
It’s important for scientists to present their data in a accessible and comprehensible manner. However, the colour palettes commonly used to communicate information can also distort and misrepresent it.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 6, 2021