Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Standing on one leg is a sign of good health – and practising is good for you too

By Dawn Skelton, Professor in Ageing and Health, Glasgow Caledonian University
Share this article
Research shows that people’s ability to stand on one leg is an indicator of health and that getting better at standing on one leg can add to fitness and potentially lifespan.

Being able to stand on one leg is linked to increased levels of physical activity and decreased risk of falls and is associated with both quality and length of life. Around 37.3 million falls per…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UN Rights Body Should Act to Recognize Right to a Healthy Environment
~ Scotland won't prosecute personal possession of class A drugs, but outdated laws prevent deeper reforms
~ Nobel Prize for groundbreaking way of building molecules that made chemistry greener
~ Understanding the early-life origins of suicide: Vulnerability may begin even before birth
~ Paid millions to hide trillions: Pandora Papers expose financial crime enablers, too
~ Gifted children with ADHD, and the challenges their parents face
~ Pandora Papers: Sixteen Nepalis have illegally invested in offshore companies in overseas tax havens
~ 4 trends in public school enrollment due to COVID-19
~ Becoming a parent through surrogacy can have ethical challenges – but it is a positive experience for some
~ As American independence rang, a sweeping lockdown and mass inoculations fought off a smallpox outbreak
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter