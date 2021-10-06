Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scotland won't prosecute personal possession of class A drugs, but outdated laws prevent deeper reforms

By Rick Lines, Associate Professor of Crimininology and Human Rights, Swansea University
Niamh Eastwood, Associate Member of the Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, Middlesex University, Middlesex University
In Scotland, a person in possession of a class A drugs will be issued a police warning in most cases, effectively decriminalising personal possession.

This recent announcement comes hard on the heels of a record-high 1,339 drug-related deaths in 2020. England and Wales also saw a record year of drug-related…


© The Conversation -


