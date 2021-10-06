Understanding the early-life origins of suicide: Vulnerability may begin even before birth
By Massimiliano Orri, Assistant Professor, McGill Group for Suicide Studies, Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University
Marie-Claude Geoffroy, Assistant Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology and Canada Research Chair in Youth Suicide Prevention, McGill University
Early life influences have been linked to higher risk of suicide later in life. Reducing those risks, and boosting resilience in children exposed to them, may help reduce suicide rates.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 6, 2021