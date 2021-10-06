Gifted children with ADHD, and the challenges their parents face
By Juliette François-Sévigny, Étudiante au doctorat en psychologie (Ph.D.-RI) - Cheminement psychologie clinique de l'enfant, de l'adolescent et des parents, Université de Sherbrooke
Mathieu Pilon, Professeur adjoint, Département de psychologie, Université de Sherbrooke
With the new school year underway, some parents will have a harder time than others because of a little known, but very real phenomenon: their child is “twice exceptional.” These children have both the potential for high achievement (“gifted”) and a one or more disabilities, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or generalized anxiety.
While giftedness is a strength, being twice exceptional creates a vulnerability…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 6, 2021