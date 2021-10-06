Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 7

By Vinita Srivastava, Podcast Producer + Host | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Share this article



Stories are a powerful tool to resist oppressive situations. They give writers from marginalized communities a way to imagine alternate realities — and to critique the one…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 4 trends in public school enrollment due to COVID-19
~ Becoming a parent through surrogacy can have ethical challenges – but it is a positive experience for some
~ As American independence rang, a sweeping lockdown and mass inoculations fought off a smallpox outbreak
~ Is social distancing unraveling the bonds that keep society together?
~ Afrofuturism and its possibility of elsewhere: The power of political imagination
~ How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 7 transcript
~ Facebook's scandals and outage test users' frenemy relationship
~ Cyberbullying among teens: our research shows online abuse and school bullying are often linked
~ South Africa's stock exchange for smaller firms: some benefits, but not a magic wand
~ Boris Johnson fails the 'showman-to-statesman' test in party conference speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter