Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyberbullying among teens: our research shows online abuse and school bullying are often linked

By Calli Tzani, Senior Lecturer in Investigative Psychology, University of Huddersfield
John Synnott, Senior Lecturer in Investigative and Forensic Psychology, University of Huddersfield
Maria Ioannou, Reader in Investigative & Forensic Psychology, University of Huddersfield
Share this article
Over recent years, England has faced a concerning rise in cyberbullying compared to other countries. This issue has been compounded by an increase in digital activity among teenagers during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Cyberbullying, sometimes called online harassment or abuse, refers to behaviours where a person repeatedly causes harm…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 4 trends in public school enrollment due to COVID-19
~ Becoming a parent through surrogacy can have ethical challenges – but it is a positive experience for some
~ As American independence rang, a sweeping lockdown and mass inoculations fought off a smallpox outbreak
~ Is social distancing unraveling the bonds that keep society together?
~ Afrofuturism and its possibility of elsewhere: The power of political imagination
~ How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 7
~ How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 7 transcript
~ Facebook's scandals and outage test users' frenemy relationship
~ South Africa's stock exchange for smaller firms: some benefits, but not a magic wand
~ Boris Johnson fails the 'showman-to-statesman' test in party conference speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter