Cyberbullying among teens: our research shows online abuse and school bullying are often linked
By Calli Tzani, Senior Lecturer in Investigative Psychology, University of Huddersfield
John Synnott, Senior Lecturer in Investigative and Forensic Psychology, University of Huddersfield
Maria Ioannou, Reader in Investigative & Forensic Psychology, University of Huddersfield
Over recent years, England has faced a concerning rise in cyberbullying compared to other countries. This issue has been compounded by an increase in digital activity among teenagers during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Cyberbullying, sometimes called online harassment or abuse, refers to behaviours where a person repeatedly causes harm…
- Wednesday, October 6, 2021