Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's universities are adopting an international lens: why it matters

By Orla Quinlan, Director Internationalisation., Rhodes University
Share this article
Contributing to global knowledge, from the lens of local experience, can lead to solutions to universal problems such as inequality and climate change.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 4 trends in public school enrollment due to COVID-19
~ Becoming a parent through surrogacy can have ethical challenges – but it is a positive experience for some
~ As American independence rang, a sweeping lockdown and mass inoculations fought off a smallpox outbreak
~ Is social distancing unraveling the bonds that keep society together?
~ Afrofuturism and its possibility of elsewhere: The power of political imagination
~ How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 7
~ How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 7 transcript
~ Facebook's scandals and outage test users' frenemy relationship
~ Cyberbullying among teens: our research shows online abuse and school bullying are often linked
~ South Africa's stock exchange for smaller firms: some benefits, but not a magic wand
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter