Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How nuclear energy can help make all UK electricity green by 2035

By William Nuttall, Professor of Energy, The Open University
Share this article
Boris Johnson is set to announce at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that all of Britain’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035, according to a recent report in the Times.

The government suspects that the British public – tired of petrol station queues and dreading winter gas bills – will like the idea of moving away from fossil fuels. But the nature of this energy crisis, stoked by a late summer lull in wind power generation, high wholesale…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 4 trends in public school enrollment due to COVID-19
~ Becoming a parent through surrogacy can have ethical challenges – but it is a positive experience for some
~ As American independence rang, a sweeping lockdown and mass inoculations fought off a smallpox outbreak
~ Is social distancing unraveling the bonds that keep society together?
~ Afrofuturism and its possibility of elsewhere: The power of political imagination
~ How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 7
~ How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future: Don’t Call Me Resilient EP 7 transcript
~ Facebook's scandals and outage test users' frenemy relationship
~ Cyberbullying among teens: our research shows online abuse and school bullying are often linked
~ South Africa's stock exchange for smaller firms: some benefits, but not a magic wand
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter