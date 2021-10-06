Tolerance.ca
No Time to Die: the problem with Bond villains having facial disfigurements

By Jessica Gibson, PhD Candidate in the Centre for Research on Education and Social Justice, University of York
As the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die hits the cinemas, we are once again reminded of the way that disability is depicted negatively in Hollywood films. The new James Bond film features three villains, all of who have facial disfigurements (Blofeld, Safin and Primo).

If you take a closer look at James Bond villains throughout history, the majority have facial disfigurements…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


