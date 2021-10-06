Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: billions are being spent tackling climate change – where is it all going? Climate Fight podcast part 1

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor and Host of the Climate Fight podcast series, The Conversation
Listen to the first episode of a new series from The Anthill Podcast ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


