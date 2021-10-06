Tolerance.ca
Pandora papers: how revelations about Czech PM could push country further from EU

By Filip Kostelka, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Government, University of Essex
With just days to go before a national election, the name of the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, appeared in the Pandora papers, a massive leak of documents exposing the secret financial transactions of multiple world leaders, among others. The papers reportedly show that Babiš purchased a mansion in France worth £13 million via secret loans through offshore companies before he entered politics.

But this new scandal is unlikely to dent Babiš’ grip on…


Read complete article

The Conversation


