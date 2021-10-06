Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Take-at-home COVID drug molnupiravir may be on its way — but vaccination is still our first line of defence

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Share this article
The Australian government has pre-purchased 300,000 courses of an experimental antiviral oral drug called molnupiravir.

Interim results announced by the company, US pharmaceutical Merck, show the drug halved the number of patients who ended up in hospital due to COVID. No patient who took the drug died from the virus.

But the drug isn’t yet available for dispensing from pharmacies because it hasn’t received approval from Australia’s drug regulator, the Therapeutic…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How do you feel? Your 'sense of touch' is several different senses rolled into one
~ True to the Land: a new history of food in Australia begins 65,000 years ago
~ The next Pandora Papers exposé is inevitable – unless governments do more on two key reforms
~ Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Activists at Risk
~ Russia/US in race to shoot first film in space
~ Taliban open Salt Pit 'Dark Prison' for visits
~ Without admitting it, we are already converted to transhumanism, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no
~ Putting Aotearoa on the map: New Zealand has changed its name before, why not again?
~ Winners of 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics built mathematics of climate modeling, making predictions of global warming and modern weather forecasting possible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter