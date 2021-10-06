Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Activists at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (New York) – Bangladesh authorities and United Nations officials should take urgent measures to protect Rohingya refugees facing threats and violence in the Cox’s Bazar camps, Human Rights Watch said today. Rohingya community leaders and volunteer workers told Human Rights Watch that alleged members of armed Islamist groups were increasingly targeting them for extortion and other crimes. On September 29, 2021, unidentified gunmen shot and killed Mohib Ullah, 46, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), in Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


