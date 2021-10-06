Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
A new study questions whether current global salt limits are too low. But don’t reach for the salt just yet – the guidelines are unlikely to change any time soon.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


