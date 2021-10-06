Putting Aotearoa on the map: New Zealand has changed its name before, why not again?
By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Robert Joseph, Associate Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Valmaine Toki, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
New Zealand was named almost by historical accident, and there have been various versions used in the past. But a complete change would still need greater public support.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 5, 2021