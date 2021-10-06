Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Taiwan remains calm in the face of unprecedented military pressure from China

By Wen-Ti Sung, Sessional Lecturer, Taiwan Studies Programme, Australian National University
Many Taiwanese see the Chinese military display as more of a show than a preparation for an all-out invasion. So, what is Beijing’s ultimate plan?


