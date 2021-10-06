We analysed 100 million bike trips to reveal where in the world cyclists are most likely to brave rain and cold
By Richard Bean, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Dorina Pojani, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, The University of Queensland
Jonathan Corcoran, Professor, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Cyclists in Melbourne are less likely than those in Dublin or Seville to ride in the rain. Understanding why is crucial.
